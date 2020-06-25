Gilbert Michael Falcon, dedicated father of two sons, passed away on May 21.
He was 63.
Gilbert was born on March 11, 1957 in Banning to his parents Gilbert Roman Falcon and Ruth Falcon.
He spent his entire career in law enforcement, retiring from the Colton Police Department in 2007, after serving the community for 25 years.
Gilbert was an avid outdoorsman and expert marksman, with a passion for hunting, fishing, and golfing.
He loved all sports, but saved his greatest enthusiasm for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Roman and his younger brother Donald.
He is survived by his two sons Michael and Eric, his mother Ruth, and his sister Rosemary.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private remembrance service will be held in his honor at the San Gorgonio Memorial Park Cemetery in Banning.
