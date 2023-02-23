Gerardo “Jerry” H. Diaz, 62, of Cabazon passed away Jan. 24, 2023, in Banning. He was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Belen De Refugio, Jalisco, Mexico.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 39 years Monica S. Diaz; his children Marylou Diaz, Jeremias Diaz and John Diaz; his mother Guadalupe Diaz; his siblings Alselmo Diaz, Petra Ramirez, Bertha De La Rosa, Sergio Diaz, Martin Diaz, Refugio Diaz, Juanita Navarrete, Rogelia Andrade and Rosemarry Diaz-Armstrong; and his grandchildren Jacob Diaz and Joshua Diaz.
He was preceded in death by his father Rolgelio Diaz and his youngest brother Roy Diaz.
Jerry was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses in May of 1984, and he attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Banning.
He was a fan of classic muscle cars, as he and his brothers owned various muscle cars in their youth. His favorites were the classic Mopars. He was working on his 454 Chevy Silverado. He enjoyed going to car shows and attending NHRA drag races in Pomona with his brothers and sons.
He loved to garden and make the earth a beautiful place as many Sun Lakes residents can attest to.
He loved listening to music and always played it in the house or at the shop in Sun Lakes. He also enjoyed watching classic Western movies.
He was always ready to say, “Yes,” if you needed help. You could count of Jerry to help with a great, big smile.
