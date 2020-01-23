Geraldine McAlpin

Geraldine McAlpin passed away Jan. 18 in Banning.

She was 97.

She lived in Banning for 30 years.

Mrs. McAlpin was a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church and loved playing cards with her friends for many years and spending time with family.

She was retired.

Mrs. McAlpin was preceded in death by daughter Linda Buness of Seattle and husband Robert McAlpin of Banning.

She is survived by her son William Gunn of Beaumont and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery.

