Geraldine Bess Morning-Tomlinson

Geraldine Bess Morning-Tomlinson, 86, of Mentone, passed away on July 25.

Geraldine was born June 20, 1934.

She was a member of Woman’s Assistant League, Easter Star, and First Congregational Church of Redlands.

She graduated cum laude from the University of La Verne and she was the first administrative secretary of Kaiser Permanente. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Linden Tomlinson.

She is survived by daughters Sherry Pinkerton and Judy Dahl; five grandkids and five great-grandkids.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Morning-Tomlinson family.

