Gerald Norte was a loving husband, father, grandparent, brother, uncle and friend.
He passed away peacefully at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital on Aug. 11, 2021.
He was born a twin to Daniel Norte and Mary Helen Pete on Oct. 8, 1942 at the Soboba Hospital.
His twin sister was named Geraldine.
Gerald was a member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. He was Cahuilla and Paiute.
He grew up in the Pass area. Gerald married the love of his life Linda Lopez in 1966. They were happily married for 55 years.
Together they had four sons: Christopher, Jeffrey, Issac and Vincent.
During their early years, Gerald moved his family to Bellflower.
He was a talented artist and studied art at Cerritos City College.
He also learned welding at California State University, Long Beach. Gerald served his country in the Army Reserve.
He started working for General Motors in 1968.
He retired in 2001 after 30 years of service.
Gerald loved baseball, and was an avid ball player. He was a catcher and a pitcher and his number was No. 18.
He played Fastpitch Softball for the Chiefs, 100 proof and the Renegades. He also played baseball for the Morongo baseball team. Gerald often volunteered his time to help coach his boys in little league.
His boys can recall some of their best memories with their dad being at the ballpark. He moved his family back to the Banning area in 1985. Gerald’s nickname was “Pauite.”
He loved his children and he loved his grandchildren even more. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife Linda Norte; sons Christopher A. Norte, Issac S. Norte and Vincent M. Norte; brother Jake Norte; caregiver and friend for the last 16 years Alvin Strange; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and Lola Norte (his dog and cruising partner).
He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Norte and Mary Helen Pete; brothers Harold and Robert; sisters Ana Mae, Geraldine and Melba; and son Jeffery Nathan Norte.
A traditional all night wake was held Aug. 23, 2021 at the Morongo Tribal Hall, followed by graveside services on Aug. 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
