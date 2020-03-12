Gerald Lester Snyder died on March 7 at his home in Banning.
He suffered complications from cancer. He was 79.
Gerald lived in Banning for seven years.
He previously lived in Riverside for 28 years.
He worked at Don McCoy Construction where he served as superintendent.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 810, Master of Lodge 1977, Local 12 Operating Engineers, Scottish Rite San Bernardino and Al Malaikah Shriners, Los Angeles.
His hobbies included golf, fishing, hunting, geneaology, Rockwell Commander TC owner and private pilot.
Gerald is survived by his wife Barbara Snyder of Banning; daughters Connie (Don) Moore of Lubbock, Texas, Karen (Kevin) Collier of Riverside, Kristine Snyder of Solana Beach, Dee Snyder of Pottsboro, Texas; son Tony Snyder of Venice; grandsons Kevin (Jacqueline) Moore of Lubbock, Kyle Collier of Riverside, Zachary Hunkapillar of Texas; granddaughters Victoria (Michael) D’Angelo of Guerneville, Kellee Collier of Riverside; great-granddaughter Reagan Moore of Lubbock; sister Marjorie Ward of Parker, Ariz.; sister-in-law Jackie Snyder of Banning; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret; father Elza; sister Pat and brother Harlan.
There will be a burial at Riverside National Cemetery.
The family asks that any contributions made be to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
