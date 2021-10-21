Obit-Gerald Donald Overall (Weaver).tif

Gerald Donald Overall —retired aerospace engineer

Mr. Overall was born July 8, 1930 in Flint, Mich. and died Oct. 7, 2021 at his home in Beaumont surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughters Ginger Reiter, Christina Veltre (Scott), Alison Tobey (Brian), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alice Margaret (Hyatt) Overall.

Mr. Overall had a long career in aerospace telemetry and held engineering management positions on several ICBM development programs including Minuteman ll/lll, MX/Peacekeeper and Small ICBM. He retired from TRW/Northrop Grumann as a senior project engineer. He authored several technical papers and served as general chairman of the International Telemetering Conference in 1972.

He is a 1948 graduate of Kennett High School, earned a bachelor’s of science degree in television engineering from American Television Institute of Technology.

He did postgraduate studies in electrical engineering at UCLA, and was awarded a master’s degree in management science by West Coast University.

Mr. Overall was an Army veteran who served as a platoon leader with the 76th Tank Battalion, 11th Airborne Division and served in Korea as a company executive officer in the 6th Tank Battalion, 24th Infantry Division.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and papa who was dedicated to his family. He was a friendly and kind man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

