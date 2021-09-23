Georgia Rae Craig went to be with her sweet Jesus on Aug. 19, 2021 at her Banning ranch with her three girls at her side.
She was born Jan. 24, 1943 in Long Beach.
She resided in Banning for 75 years and graduated from Banning High School in 1960.
She graduated from Riverside Beauty School in 1961. This is where she found D’Elia’s Grinders, which started the four generations of Loving D’Elia’s.
She owned and operated many businesses in the Pass area including Cinderella Beauty Salon, High Desert Imports and Rodeo Western Wear.
Georgia was involved in her community and local clubs including, Passout Riders, Rodeo Committee and the Country Spice Drill Team.
She also organized the Miss Banning Beauty Pageant, which later turned in to Stagecoach Days Rodeo Queen Competition.
She volunteered most of Her life to Banning Stagecoach Days to include tossing beers into the stands to thirsty cowboys.
She was also involved in the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association, World Team Penning Championship Association, and the Riverside County Cutting Horse Association.
She was the Riverside County Cutting Horse Associations State Champion in 1992 along with her horse, Hawk.
Georgia won numerous awards professionally riding her cutting horses. Her winnings included a truck, horse trailer, belt buckles, saddles, and tacks.
In her early years, Georgia and Jay Cogbill put on the biggest and best yearly Halloween parties for hundreds of kids around the community.
These parties included costume contests with homemade ribbons, candy, obstacle courses, hayrides, trophies, apple dunking, pie throwing, and scary storytelling fun.
Also all the river trips with lots of kids. She had a lot of patience with us. She taught us all how to water-ski.
She would go around and around until we got it. She was a second mom to so many of her girls’ friends — always remembered as being fun and rowdy.
So no wonder her rowdy cowgirl ways will be missed by her entire family and the community. She put a lot of her soul in all.
Her passion in life was the love of her sweet Jesus, her family, her church family (LifePoint Church), her horses Hawk and Badger and her dogs Butch, Scooter and Tippy.
“Mom,” “Meme” will be missed by her five kids: Jami (Don) Hatfield of Banning, Vikki (Denney) Timms of Banning, Benji (Dino) Schicke of Banning, Dean (Barbara) Nelson of San Mateo, and Sonja (Chistopher) Nelson of Los Alamos; 14 grandkids: Sierra (Timmons) Martin of Cabazon, Kalen (Rachelle) Isenagle of Sullivan, Mo., Benjamin (Colleen) Timms of Cherry Valley, Destiny (Trent) Brenneisen of Banning, Jeremy Calderon of Banning, April Griffith of Banning, Chaz (Danielle) Timms of Oakhurst, Calif., Brianna Nelson and Sinead Nelson of San Mateo; and 12 great-grandkids: Christian, Mariah, Aidan, Ella Rae, Weston, Ben (LB), Mason, Nova, Graci, Donald, Noah, and Christina.
Please join Georgia’s family for her celebration of life on Nov. 6 at her ranch, 300 Wesley St., Banning at 11 a.m
