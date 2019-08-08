Georges Anthony Dib, a former resident of Cherry Valley, passed away in Boron, Calif. on July 1, 2019.

Georges was born Oct. 25, 1947 in Mount Falougha, Lebanon.

His parents were Abdullah and Labideh el Dib.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Anne Dib of Cherry Valley, siblings who still reside in Lebanon with their families, as well as nephew Elie Eldib and niece Pauline Eldeeb of greater Los Angeles survive him.

Georges’s cremation has been conducted by Tulip Cremations, and a funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome to attend.

