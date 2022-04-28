George Wireman, 90, passed peacefully in his home April 16, 2022.
Born Oct. 15, 1931 in Greenup County, Ky. to the late Cleveland and Flora Conley Wireman.
George was the oldest of 11 siblings and is survived by his brothers Gordon Wireman of Wildwood, Fla., Kelly (Bud) Wireman of Cadiz, Ky., Dennis Wireman of Rensselaer, Ind.; and sister Marlene Stafford of Little Rock, Ark.
Preceded in death by his brothers Cleveland (Mick) Wireman, Curtis Wireman, Lucky Wireman and Don Wireman; and sisters Myrtle Vermeer and Mirlin Dobson.
George was the father of five children: sons Devon Wireman and Eddie Wireman, who preceded him in death, and three daughters, Georgia Rhodes of Cleveland, Texas, Rhonda Wireman of Banning, and Florene Kompelien of Cabazon.
George is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years Velta Murilene Wireman, and his beloved dog Tony.
George is survived by 14 Grandchildren: Justin Ring, Jerrett Ring, Desirae Sanchez, Michael Sanchez Jr., Manolito Sanchez, Josh Sanchez, Sheldon Sanchez, Valentina Zamudio, Jenna Wireman, Jeffrey Kompelien, Jerrah Kompelien, Jennae Kompelien, and Jayla Kompelien, and Duane Wireman preceded him in death.
George was blessed with 37 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
George was a proud Army veteran, retired truck driver, and many other occupations throughout his lifetime but was known for his work on automobiles.
