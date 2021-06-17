George R. Steckstor was born in Martinez, Calif. Sept. 6, 1954 and passed away in Grove, Okla. May 14, 2021.
George was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Steckstor; brothers John W. Steckstor and Jim L. Steckstor; and daughter Tammy Lynn Steckstor.
George is survived by sisters Carolyn Steckstor Daugherty and Marilyn Steckstor Meyer; and many nephews and nieces.
George loved the game of baseball and played for the Phillies of the Banning Little League.
George also loved fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan.
George worked for many years as a radiator mechanic in Banning at his uncle’s shop Roga Radiator, then at Banning Muffler and Radiator, before moving to Missouri.
At George’s request, his ashes will be spread on Grand Lake in Grove.
Commented