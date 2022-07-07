George Michael Constantino was born on Nov. 13, 1949, in Redlands, and he passed peacefully in his sleep June 6, 2022, in Folkston, Ga., at the age of 72.
After growing up in Banning, George attended Humboldt College where he earned a bachelor’s in wildlife management. At 19, he was thrilled to be selected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) as a student trainee. Over three summers it took him to Montana, Nevada and Oregon, then to Desert National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) as a fulltime biologist. He moved to Eastern Maryland (Blackwater NWR) and back to California (Cibola NWR) as the wildlife refuge manager all before he was 30 years old.
Cibola NWR was special to him as George grew up hunting and fishing there with his father. He went on to become the assistant manager of Wichita Mountains NWR in Oklahoma. Later, he moved to Oregon to be the manager of Umatilla NWR and then Malheur NWR. A career milestone was moving to Alaska to become the Alaska supervisor of refuges and later the chief of policy and planning. His final assignment took him to Folkston, Ga., where he was the manager of Okefenokee NWR in Folkston. George retired after 42 years of service with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
He then was accepted into the U.S. Peace Corps for 27 months and stationed to the Republic of Armenia. His next adventure was to be a scuba diving instructor and he taught at Divers Den, in St. Mary’s, Ga.
Whenever he returned to visit family in Anchorage, he went to his grandsons’ hockey games and often was there to drive them to school and pick them up. A proud moment was certifying his daughter and her three kids to scuba dive. George was active in his church, St. Joseph’s, Waycross, Ga., teaching confirmation classes, serving on the parish council, and he played an intricate part in bringing people closer to God through the Cursillo Movement.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Flor (Herrera) Constantino; his daughter, Amber Forth (Landon) of Anchorage, Alaska; his namesake, son, George, of Jacksonville, Fla.; son Nicholas (Tina, of Anchorage; his grandchildren, who he loved dearly and attended every event possible in support of, Kyler, Rylan, Aubrey (Forth), Cooper and Jax (Constantino); sister Rose Constantino Lee of Victorville; and his brother John Constantino of Fortuna, Calif. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Rachel Constantino.
George loved God and his family. He lived every day to its’ fullest. Once he became interested in something, he researched, studied and learned everything he could about the subject. George merged his activities easily amidst his passion for God and helping others through his friendship.
In lieu of flowers, George had asked in advance planning, that donations be made to two non-profits organizations he loved and supported: 100miles.org, which protects 100 miles of the Georgia coastline and Catholic Social Services of Alaska at cssalaska.org, which offers aid to those in need in Alaska.
His family wants to thank all of George’s former work friends, scuba buddies, friends and family who have sent an outpouring of messages to them. George made our world a better place and is dearly missed. A service will be held in Anchorage, July 27, at St. Patrick’s Church, 2111 Muldoon Road, at 5:30 p.m. with a reception following.
