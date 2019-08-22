George Leland, Sr.

George Leland, Sr., age 86, passed away on Aug. 14, in Banning. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 17, 1933. He retired from Water Waste Management and was a Banning resident for 54 years. George was Baptist and attended Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Chairman for 30 years.

George is survived by nine children, twenty-six grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gertie Leland and son George L. Leland.

Services will take place at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy, FL on Aug. 24.

Gregory Lee

Gregory (Greg) Lee age 54 quietly passed away on Aug. 8. Greg resided at Four Seasons Beaumont, where many neighbors and friends loved him. Greg will be greatly missed by his family, friends, church family and coworkers. The family will be honoring his life on Thursday Aug. 29th at 10a.m. at…

Helen Hayward Walter

Helen Hayward Walter, age 97, passed away at her home on Aug. 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 10, 1922 in Boston and was a former resident of Boston, Pittsburgh; Lakewood, Ohio; Los Angeles; Anaheim; and most recently Banning.

Ann Rider

Ann Rider, 82, was born July 1, 1937 and passed away peacefully on Aug. 20.

Cecil Taylor

Cecil Taylor passed away on May 11, while on a European trip with his wife, Betty. Taylor was born in Missouri, but grew up in southern California, and then spent the last 40 years of his life in Oregon.

Stella Parks

Stella Lea Parks, who served on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District board and also was the first woman to serve on the board of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11 at her home in Cherry Valley.