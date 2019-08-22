George Leland, Sr., age 86, passed away on Aug. 14, in Banning. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 17, 1933. He retired from Water Waste Management and was a Banning resident for 54 years. George was Baptist and attended Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Chairman for 30 years.
George is survived by nine children, twenty-six grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gertie Leland and son George L. Leland.
Services will take place at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy, FL on Aug. 24.
