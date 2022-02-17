George Francis Hammett, Jr.

George was born during the pandemic of 1918 on April 25 in Kansas City to George Francis Hammett Sr and Maude Estelle Wilson Hammett.
He eagerly consumed all the world provided with joy and hard work, along with family and countless friends in countries from around the world. He graduated high school In Saint Joseph, Mo. in 1937 with a keen interest in the Debate Club and the ROTC and went on to attend St. Joseph Junior College and traveling the country working in the optometry field before that being interrupted by WWI. He was drafted into the Army in 1941.
As an enlisted man, George transferred into the Army Air Corp in 1942 and quickly got his wings as an Army-Air Corps pilot. He served in WWII flying hundreds of missions transporting soldiers and cargo across the Pacific Theater. He found himself in and out of many Pacific islands, finally ending in Okinawa on the day 2 of the final surrender of the Japanese when he had the honor of being on the first flights taking American POWs out of Tokyo.
With the end of the war George came home to become an officer, and soon became founding member in the new United States Air Force. He was first sent to Washington D.C. followed by a tour assisting in the founding years of the Strategic Air Command in Omaha NE. Additional tours followed at March AFB and Norton AFB in Southern California, and then back to Washington, D.C. with an assignment to the Pentagon. In 1962, with a specialty in contract management, he took his wife and four children to USAFE Headquarters in Wiesbaden Germany for a four-year tour as the Director of Procurement as well as assignments at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). After Europe he was transferred back to the Pentagon where he went on to serve his nation for the remainder of his 27-and half years. As highlights of his military flying career George flew many aircraft beginning in single-engine trainers in Henet and many conventional engine transports throughout his career. He helped usher in the turbo jet technology in support of the B52 and other jet aircraft, and in June 1961 he became a card-carrying member of the MACH 2+ club as #267 in an aircraft he brought into design completion when he test piloted the B58 Hustler strategic bomber.
After retiring the USAF George finished his much-respected managerial career with General Electric Company based in Philadelphia, where he helped introduce new standards for the operations and technologies of dozens of Missile designs, helping to lead to the peace of the Cold War Era. George was a stern contract manager, but a witty man with a sharp comedic nature providing countless hours of family and professional laughter. He loved the education WWII kept him from, but by 1980 he had assisted the older children in several higher education degrees. In his second retirement George moved the remaining family to a wonderful Puget Sound location in Coupeville, Washington on Whidbey Island. He continued his desire to be a helpful part of others lives as he joined and served at several Golf Clubs. A hard competitor and a Club Champion, he also found himself a Washington State Senior Champion. He served as Oak Harbor Yacht Club Commodore, President of the local Lions club, and joined his youngest son with the involvement in the local Volunteer Fire Department and the youth mariners group Sea Scouts where they, together with Mom, piloted the family motor craft the TriPanic.
George soon acquired a vacation home in Palm Desert, which served as a respite from the cold winters and another place to serve the Golf Club structure. In 2012 He permanently moved south to senior living community in Banning, where life became a series of efforts to assist other residents to overcome many of life’s new retirement-home issues until his death early on Feb. 3, 2022.
George was preceded in death in 2001 by his wife of 52 years, Phillis Claire Mathews Hammett, and his eldest son George Francis Hammett III, Geof, who followed his dad into the USAF serving two-tours in Vietnam and succumbed to a sail-boating accident in New Jersey in 1985. He leaves behind his grateful living children, Bruce Hammett (CA), Nancy Leppert (CA), Barbara Irwin (DE) and Michael Hammett (WA) and his beloved grandchildren Emily Leppert (OR), Kathy Hammett (WA) and Cierra Hammett (WA) who provided him with his only great grandchild, Brixton Michael Hammett (WA) now 4-months old.
After cremation, the children plan to celebrate their dad with memorials in California and Washington with a final inurnment at Arlington Memorial Cemetery near Washington DC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.