Geneva M. Hill, 89, of Banning was born Aug. 2, 1931 and passed away on May 9, 2021.
Geneva was a Beaumont resident for 27 years. She is survived by her daughters Laurie Vartanian of Winchester and Linda Mae Starner of Yucca Valley.
Geneva was preceded in death by her son Daniel Joe Hill of Sacramento.
A service was held for Geneva June 4, 2021 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Resting in the arms of Jesus our beloved mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to all. We will hold every memory of you close to our hearts, Forever we will miss you.
We love you and we look forward to our Heavenly reunion with Our Lord.
