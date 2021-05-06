Geneva Hodges Guffey Wood

Geneva Hodges Guffey Wood was born in Lamar County, Texas, to William Sullivan Hodges and Sarah Nancy Hodges on July 7, 1920, spending her first 25 years in and around Paris, Texas.

After marrying James Guffey, she and James moved to California where she worked at O’Brian’s Pharmacy in Banning, and King’s Pharmacy, as well as Rexall Pharmacy in Beaumont until retirement.

Two husbands passed before Geneva.

They were James Guffey and Wilber Wood. She was blessed by a long and healthy life.

As one of eight children, she outlived two brothers, Truman and Jack Hodges, and five sisters, Lela Wickersham, Agnes Campbell, Wilma Baxley, Helen Alexander and Jane Hodges.

Locally, she is survived by niece Donna Lester as well as great-nephew Alex Lester and his family.

She leaves out-of-state nieces and nephews who were very dear to her heart as well as long time local friends Lore Kilian and Arlys Foster.

As per Geneva’s wishes, burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont with no services conducted.

