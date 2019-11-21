Gene William Klettenberg passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. Hewas born June 23, 1935 in Fargo, N.D. He was a resident of Beaumont.
He served in the Navy and then moved to California in 1962. He joined the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and became a deputy in 1965. He was later promoted to detective in 1980 and also served as the president of SEBA from 1982-1983. After retiring from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Gene worked for the San Bernardino County Marshal’s Office and then the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Gene is survived by his wife Gloria Klettenberg of 45 years; three daughters: Pamela Votteler, Lorrie Plis and her husband Edmond, Lisa Ortiz and Korey Thompson; three sons: Kevin Riese and his wife Karen, Kirk Klettenberg and his wife Lindsay and Erik Klettenberg; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild.
Gene was a hard worker and devoted much of his life to public service. He loved baseball and playing cribbage.
He was also devoted to his church and was baptized as a Jehovah’s witness in 1993. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Kingdown Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Beaumont.
