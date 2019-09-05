Gaylord E. Ailshie, of Beaumont, died Aug. 17, at home. He was 87.

Ailshie was born in Mason City, Neb. He lived in Beaumont for 14 years.

He was married to Diane Ailshie for 68 years.

Ailshie joined the Army in 1950 and retired after serving 20 years.

He earned the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service medals.

He was a lieutenant colonel.

He was a member of the Redlands Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Al Malaike Shrine and the San Gorgonio Pass High 12.

He was also a member of the Beaumont First Christian Church.

Ailshie is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, David and Steven; a daughter, Susan Antonitis; a brother, Ron Ablott; a sister, Shirley LaChance; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his father, E.F. Ailshie; mother Irene Ailshie-Albott; step-father, Elwood Ablott; and brother, Gerald Ailshie.

Wiefels and Sons Mortuary and Cremation Services handled arrangements.

Donations may be made Ailshie’s name to Beaumont First Christian Church, any Masonic organization, or the charity of your choice.

Tags

More from this section

Bill Norman Briggs

Bill Norman Briggs

Bill Norman Briggs, formerly of Banning, passed away on Aug. 28, in Escondido. He was 88.

Robert Williams

Robert Williams

Former Banning resident Robert Williams of Hemet passed away at the age of 61 at Hemet Valley Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2019.

Ella Libbey

Ella Libbey

Ella Maude Libbey began her life of Christian ministry as a young person in The Santa Barbara Corps of The Salvation Army, then for more than 80 years she was the super energetic trombonist of The Libbey Family Band and preached The Gospel of Jesus Christ as an ordained minister of The Inter…

Susie Fisher

Susie Fisher

Beaumont resident Susie Fisher passed away in Beaumont on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 68.

William Lea

William Lea

William Antoine Lea, 85 of Banning, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Anthony Lee, age 59, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at Loma Linda University Health of Loma Linda.