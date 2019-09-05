Gaylord E. Ailshie, of Beaumont, died Aug. 17, at home. He was 87.
Ailshie was born in Mason City, Neb. He lived in Beaumont for 14 years.
He was married to Diane Ailshie for 68 years.
Ailshie joined the Army in 1950 and retired after serving 20 years.
He earned the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service medals.
He was a lieutenant colonel.
He was a member of the Redlands Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Al Malaike Shrine and the San Gorgonio Pass High 12.
He was also a member of the Beaumont First Christian Church.
Ailshie is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, David and Steven; a daughter, Susan Antonitis; a brother, Ron Ablott; a sister, Shirley LaChance; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his father, E.F. Ailshie; mother Irene Ailshie-Albott; step-father, Elwood Ablott; and brother, Gerald Ailshie.
Wiefels and Sons Mortuary and Cremation Services handled arrangements.
Donations may be made Ailshie’s name to Beaumont First Christian Church, any Masonic organization, or the charity of your choice.
Commented