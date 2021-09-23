Gayland "Butch" Edmon Trousdale, 73, of Banning passed away Aug. 29, 2021.
Butch was born Sept. 27, 1947 to Bernistine Trousdale and Samuel Trousdale.
Butch is survived by his wife Yvonne Trousdale; son Scott Trousdale; daughter-in-law Monica Trousdale; and grandson Michael Trousdale.
Butch was preceded in death by his father Samuel Trousdale and his mother Bernistine Trousdale; and grandson Mathew Trousdale.
Butch spent 30 or more years as a swimming pool contractor and storeowner in which he created beautiful pools and spas throughout the county.
Butch truly loved his family and they never wanted for love or attention.
He also loved working with youth basketball and coaching Little League. Another hobby for Butch was RV'ing, mostly along the California Coast searching for the best fish and chips.
He liked hanging out with his friends at the Elks and Eagles and he was a super patriot!
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Trousdale family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.