Gary Ulysses Moore, 82, passed away Aug. 28, 2021.
Gary was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Riverside. He graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1957 and served in the Air Force.
Gary is survived by his wife Nancy; son Gary Randall Moore of Arizona; daughter Kelly Lindsey of Redlands; son David Wilkinsen of Tennessee; sister Judy Armentrout of Riverside; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a niece and nephew.
Gary was preceded in death by his son Scott Moore; and his parents Cliff and Margaret Jean Moore.
A funeral service will occur Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont. A reception to follow funeral service for Gary will be held at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Gary will be to laid rest at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
