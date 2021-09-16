Obit-Gary Ulysses Moore (Weaver).tif

Gary Ulysses Moore, 82, passed away Aug. 28, 2021.

Gary was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Riverside. He graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1957 and served in the Air Force.

Gary is survived by his wife Nancy; son Gary Randall Moore of Arizona; daughter Kelly Lindsey of Redlands; son David Wilkinsen of Tennessee; sister Judy Armentrout of Riverside; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a niece and nephew.

Gary was preceded in death by his son Scott Moore; and his parents Cliff and Margaret Jean Moore.

A funeral service will occur Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont. A reception to follow funeral service for Gary will be held at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.

Gary will be to laid rest at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

More from this section

Donna Jeanne Field

Donna Jeanne Field

Donna Jeanne Field passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at The Lakes Memory Care Center in Banning. She was 85.

Joseph Weston Gray II

Joseph Weston Gray II

Joseph “Joe” W. Gray II, lifelong resident of the Inland Empire, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021.

Dorothea Eleanor Amey

Dorothea Eleanor Amey

Dorothea Amey passed away at 78-years-old, surrounded by her family at home in Beaumont on Sept. 4, 2021.

Mary Helen Morales Davis

Mary Helen Morales Davis

Mary Helen Morales Davis passed away Aug. 5, 2021 at her home in Banning, with her twin sons by her side.

Mary A. Bell

Mary A. Bell

Mary A. Bell, 101, of Banning and formerly of Terre Haute, Ind. passed away Aug. 30, 2021 in Banning.