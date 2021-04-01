Gary Reynolds

Gary E. Reynolds, 76, died March 3, 2021 at Arlington Gardens Care Center in Riverside.
He was born July 4, 1944 in Stroud, Okla.
The son of Carrol B. and Lois M. (Allen) Reynolds.
Gary graduated from Broken Arrow High School, Class of 1962.
Following graduation, he served with the Navy from 1962-1967 during the Vietnam War.
After service years, he pursued his education by attaining his associate’s degree at Mt. San Jacinto college, his bachelor’s degree at California Baptist University and his master’s in public administration at University of California, Los Angeles.
Gary enjoyed his career as a police officer, initially working for the city of Torrance and retiring from the city of Banning as a police lieutenant.
He was also a substitute teacher for the Banning School District and served as a city councilman for the city of Banning beginning Nov. 27, 1990 and Mayor of Banning Dec. 1, 1992, ending his term with the city of Banning on Dec. 6, 1994.
He then went to work for the IRS as a tax auditor in Palm Springs.
Gary was an active member of Beaumont First Assembly of God Church.
He loved singing and playing his guitar and harmonica and collected guns, knives, coins, stamps and old western memorabilia.
He was loved by many members of the community and was a friend to all.
He was preceded by his uncle Allen Jost.
Survived by his daughters, Claudia Hannigan and her husband James of McLouth, Kan., Angela Huffman and her husband Stuart of Spring, Texas, Nicole Reynolds; and seven grandchildren; aunt Want Jost of Banning; brother Larry Reynols and his wife Mary of Flagstaff, Ariz.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont at 3 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Beaumont First Assembly of God Church, immediately followed by a reception at the church.
The burial will follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers: Jim Hannigan, Stuart Huffman, Ryan Bekefi, Steven Reynolds, Donny Chaddock, Nate Coyott.
