Gary Morgan was born Jan. 15, 1938 in Rocky Ford, Colo. to Harold and Evelyn Morgan, and succumbed to COVID-19 Jan. 17, 2021 in Banning with his brother Steve by his side. He was 83.
Gary was a graduate of Washburn High School in Minneapolis class of 1955, after which he attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter., Minn.
Gary spent one year at Mankato State College where he received an associate’s degree.
Gary then joined Northwest airlines, where he met Marlene Johnson his future wife.
They were married for 52 years from June 20, 1959 until her passing in 2011.
They raised two children, Bret and Brenda.
Gary and Marlene migrated to California to join Greenbelt Distributors, a family business.
Later, he became a prolific Peterbilt salesman in Southern California.
From 1981 to 2002 he owned and operated Mallard Creek / Farmers Feed and Ranch Supply in Highland, which he operated with his daughter Brenda, prior to retiring.
Ironically, when inquiring about a Washburn Class reunion, Gary discovered his high school sweetheart Sharon Beringson was working literally within blocks of his feed store as registrar of voters.
After Marlene’s passing, the two became close, never marrying, but enjoyed a warm and loving relationship until his death.
Sharon and Gary both lived in Sun Lakes in Banning within a half mile of each other.
Gary is survived by his two brothers Steve and Roger.
As well, his daughter Brenda Hetzel; grandchildren Jerry Hetzel, Jamie Spiker and Bret Morgan Jr; and three great-grandsons.
Gary proudly proclaimed that he shot a hole in one on the golf course on Nov. 30, 2020, a fitting reward for someone who worked hard and played hard his whole life.
Gary will be missed by family and friends. May he rest in peace.
A celebration of his life is planned in Lincoln where Steve and Roger live.
His remans will be buried with his parent’s ashes, as per his wishes, at Morgan Oaks Green Burial cemetery owned by brother Steve.
The date is yet to be announced.
