Gary Lee Ostdiek, 69, of Beaumont passed away Sept. 26, 2021. Gary was born Sept. 9, 1952 to Pauline and Tom Ostdiek in Long Beach. He was a resident of Beaumont for nine years and previously lived in Yucaipa for 60 years. Gary worked as a store manager for Stater Bros. for 45 years. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, model train collecting, gardening and camping. He loved watching his grandkids with their sports and activities.
Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue Ostdiek of Beaumont; daughters Michelle Scott of Beaumont, Heather Stair of Beaumont and Jennifer Cilluffo of Highland; sister Marlene Derdowski of Yucaipa; brother Phillip Ostdiek of Banning; son-in-laws Jason Scott, Tim Stair and Michael Cilluffo; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother Pauline Ostdiek and his father Tom Ostdiek; and sister Carol Langdon.
