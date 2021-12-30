Gary Edwin Lepper, 67, of Beaumont passed away on Dec. 5, 2021.
Gary was born May 7, 1954 in San Bernardino to Shirley and Jack Lepper.
Gary enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, collecting antique clocks among many other things.
Gary is survived by his wife Nancy Lepper; his sisters Jackie Debevits and Carol Succow; nieces Jenny Burmeister, Jaime O'Connor and Michelle Succow.
Gary was preceded in death by their mother Shirley Lepper and their father Jack Lepper. A graveside service was held Dec. 28, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Kitty Devore Rescue, P.O. Box 229, San Pedro, California, https://www.paypal.me/kittydevorerescue.com.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Lepper family.
