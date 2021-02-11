Garret Marcus, a member of the Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians passed away at his home Jan. 27, at the age of 56.
He was born in Banning on Dec. 20, 1964 to Clarence and Rosie Marcus.
He was the youngest of nine children.
Garret attended schools in Banning and graduated from Banning High School in 1982.
In 1985, he received a degree in electronic technology from DeVry University.
He loved playing baseball and played in the Banning Little League for the Banning High School team as well as for his family team, The Renegades, with his brothers. He also played Triple A baseball in the Bay Area.
Garret was an outstanding drummer and played in many bands. He eventually became the drummer for his family band, The Tribesmen, playing alongside his brothers, cousins, and friends.
He was always smiling, laughing, and joking with everyone and provided entertainment wherever he went. Garret enjoyed spending time with his family, playing pool, playing cards with his mom and was a member of the Morongo Faith Chapel. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Garret was preceded in death by his father Clarence Marcus Sr.; and brothers Marvan Marcus, Alfred Marcus and Clarence Marcus Jr.
He is survived by his mother Rosie Marcus of Banning; sons Jarred (Cortney) Marcus, Malachi and Ezekiel Marcus; daughters Hannah and Alyssa Marcus; brothers John (Teresa Blocker) Marcus of Banning, Andrew (Joy) Marcus of Banning, and Kim (Barbara) Marcus of Mountain Center; sisters Erlinda (Ron) Marcus-Jones and Mary (John) Linton of Valley Center; godson Aaron Lederer; grandchildren Madeline and Carson; companion Eva Fetuuaho; friends Jeff Johnson, Marion Linton, Rob Necochea; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held at 4 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Wiefels and Son Mortuary, 50 East Nicolet Street, Banning, CA 92220. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. on the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation, with a burial to follow at the Tribal Cemetery.
