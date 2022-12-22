Galen Keith Shotts of Banning died on Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 67, but his curious personality and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.
He was born on March 30, 1955, in Roswell, N.M. He was the youngest son of the late Kermit Eugene Shotts and Virginia Louise Shotts. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Frazier Shotts, and is survived by his sister, Janice Louise (Shotts) Harris.
He was a longtime educator of 40 years, an avid reader, left-handed, an author, and a self-proclaimed “wino.” He also enjoyed extensive travel and sharing long-winded stories that (sometimes) ended with questionable life-advice.
Galen had many loves. He deeply loved his wife, Susan Shotts, whom he was married to for 40 years. Famously opinionated and short-tempered, Galen handed these qualities down to his daughters, Amanda Shotts-Marquez and Kristin Shotts-Booth, much to the dismay and annoyance of their spouses.
He took pride in his three grandchildren, Daniel Patrick (11), Charlotte Grace (10), and Juniper Berry (3) who affectionately call him “Opa.” He also loved Graber Olives, the UT Longhorns, Celtic music, Hallmark Christmas movies, playing Rummicub, oatmeal cookies, scrolling for memes to share at random times, reading local newspapers, eating peanuts by the handful, the New Year’s Rose Parade and taking morning walks.
Galen had strong beliefs in which he never wavered: Prayer works, “...just ask Susan,” and CalTrans should be embarrassed of the never-ending construction on the I-10 and 210 freeways.
Galen was world-renowned for his lack of patience, questionable tact and not holding back his opinion. He identified with the “the Grinch” and the “Grumpy” character from Snow White and gladly wore their likeness on T-shirts, keychains and coffee mugs. He had a knack for container gardening and was highly proficient in keeping squirrels at bay. His fondness of Mel Brooks films was only surpassed by his love of bacon, Oreos and wine. In fact, he fancied himself a wine connoisseur and was a firm believer that a glass of wine, cheese, salami and crackers was the perfect meal for any occasion. He always was genuinely himself, a pussycat at heart, and he sugarcoated absolutely nothing. He, to quote Winston Churchill, “...was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
Galen was an active member of any community he found himself in. Most recently, he was vice president of the Solera del Vista Community HOA Board, a member of the local cemetery board, and led a small group at the Banning Sunrise Church. Even as a retired educator, he “kept busy” grading papers for state standardized testing, spending several hours every week during “testing seasons” reading the prose of 16- and 17-years-olds. Previously, he helped in establishing the El Shaddai Walk to Emmaus Community and was committed to the Yucaipa United Methodist Church. At one time he was a negotiator with the Fontana Teachers Association, a member of WASC visitation committees, and established the International Baccalaureate program at Jurupa Hills High School in Fontana.
During his long-time teaching career, Galen taught history, yearbook, newspaper, and drama, but it is his long-term love affair with English, as a subject, that he’s known for. He genuinely enjoyed his job as a teacher, and was always excited to discover new ways to look at curriculum and relay important concepts up until his retirement in 2017.
With his love of gardening, her stockpile of emergency supplies, and their joint emergency response training, Galen and Susan have prepared for impending doom long before it was the “in thing” to do. While they could never point to the exact reason for their eager accumulation of everything from MREs to solar water purifiers, they have been ready for natural and societal collapse for decades. This passion for being self-sufficient is evidenced by the hundreds of rolls of natural-bamboo-compostable toilet paper neatly stacked by the caseload in their garage. While others were scrambling and fighting for this precious resource - and others - in the spring of 2020, Galen and Susan were comfortably smug and validated atop their quilted, double-ply mountain.
Galen’s death has been shocking and heart-breaking for his family. He spent the last two months prior to his passing traveling and spending time with his family, walking two miles daily, and participating in community events and meetings. Within a month of his lung cancer diagnosis, and learning about its unbelievably quick spread, his health and strength plummeted. Even in his last moments, however, he was at peace and not in physical pain. He was a model of faith and stubbornness right up to the end of his journey here on Earth. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many friends, family members, neighbors, and Starbucks baristas.
Tremendous, heartfelt thanks go to the truly compassionate and exceptional doctors and nurses at Beaver Medical Group, Redlands Community Hospital, and the nurses at Highland Palms Healthcare Center who provided comfort to Galen and his family during his transition from this life to the next.
In lieu of flowers, gifts and well-intentioned casseroles and bakes, please consider making a donation in Galen’s memory to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, a place where Galen took his grandchildren many times to enjoy the animals and holiday lights and whose slogan ‘Wonderfully Wild’ is an apt slogan for Galen, too.
Family and friends are invited to the Solera del Vista Community Clubhouse on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. to raise a glass of wine in a final toast to Galen Shotts and celebrate his incredible life. Those attending are encouraged to carpool, as parking is limited, and keep children quiet, as Galen would have preferred them seen and not heard if they have to come at all.
