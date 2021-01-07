Gabriel Cruz Chaparro, 59, passed away Dec. 18 in Cherry Valley after battling cancer.
Gabriel was a resident of Cherry Valley for three years and Yucaipa for 45 years.
Gabriel was a truck loader for five years. He also worked at Los Rios Ranch as the BBQ guy. Gabriel was an excellent cook.
He had a personal relationship with Jesus and was raised in the Christianity beliefs.
He loved hiking and being around family and friends.
Gabriel loved walking, and really loved spending time with his sons and grandson.
A memorial service was held Jan. 8 at Beaumont First Assembly of God in Beaumont. A burial was held the same day at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Calimesa.
The family thanks those who have donated.
He is survived by father Ignacio V. Chaparro of Cherry Valley; brothers Denny C. Chaparro of Cherry Valley, Junior E. Chaparro of Beaumont and Steve Chaparro of Yucaipa; sister Linda Chaparro of Cherry Valley; sons Abriel Richards of Reno and Michael Nash of Sacramento; and one grandson.
He was preceded in death by mother Laurentina Chaparro of Yucaipa.
