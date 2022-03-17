Fredric “Fred” Moeller of Beaumont passed away Feb. 25, 2022.
He was 87.
Fred was born at home in the town of Ricketts, Iowa on May 23, 1934. Fredric, known as “Rick” in his hometown, was the third of six children born to George and Mina (Grell) Moeller.
In the 1940s the family moved five miles to the town of Charter Oak, Iowa to a larger house and closer to school.
In the neighboring small town of Ute, Iowa Rick met Pat Flynn (just the right girl). They married on Sept 3, 1955.
In 1956 Rick and Pat moved to Temple City, Calif., where co- workers started calling him “Fred.”
Fred joined the Operating Engineers Union Local 12 and started his career as a heavy equipment operator.
He spent most of his work years as a dozer operator with a Cat D-9 dozer as his last piece of equipment before his retirement.
Fred was a proud Union member for 66 years.
In 1975 Fred and Pat moved to Cherry Valley with their two daughters.
They loved every minute of the “country life” and the friendly folks living in Cherry Valley and Beaumont.
Fred was a great supporter of his daughters, their husbands, and especially his three grandkids — whether at the sports park for soccer, ‘Relay for Life,’ ‘Trunk or Treat’, or Noble Creek for baseball and softball — there was no missing the big guy in the bib overalls and hat cheering everybody on!
Fred is survived by those that love him and will miss him: Pat his wife of 66 years of Beaumont; daughters Paula Christante (Don) of Cherry Valley and Julie Barth (Rod) of Grants Pass, Ore.; grandchildren Adam, Jake, Emily (future grandson-in-law Dalton); all of Grants Pass; sister Jean Downs of Cherry Valley; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, outlaws and Schnitzel the dog.
Funeral service will be held at Weaver’s Mortuary, Beaumont on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. followed by a “Celebration of Fred” at the Cherry Valley Grange.
Dinner and refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.