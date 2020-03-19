Freddie Duane Rains died on March 7 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 76.
Freddie was born on Nov. 24 1944 in Upland. He was married to Janice Stevens Rains of Whitewater for 30 years. They were married in Bullhead City, Ariz.
Freddie was a security guard for 30 years; he also served as a mail carrier.
He was in the Marines from 1964-1968; he later served in the Air Force Reserves.
Freddie is survived by his wife Janice Stevens Rains of Whitewater; sister Linda Janson of Northern California; brother Aaron (Gloria) Rains of Michigan; daughters Christina Rains Graves, Mary Rains Steele, Betty Rains; son Frederick Rains; stepsons Anthony Pompa, Richard Pompa; and stepdaughters Elizabeth Duncan, Judith Osvold; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Merle Rains of Banning and mother Pearly Rains of Banning.
There will be memorial services on March 23 at 11 a.m. at Weifels & Son. A burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 2 p.m. A Marines color guard will present the flag.
