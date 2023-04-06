Fred Anderson, 85, of Beaumont passed away on March 26, 2023, after struggling for several years with Alzheimer’s. His wife Sheila and his sister-in-law were by his side.
Fred was born March 4, 1938, in Washington, D.C., and after graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. When he was discharged from March Air Force Base, it was warm and sunny, so he decided to stay in California.
He and Sheila met while camping with Parents Without Partners in Beaumont in 1975 and were married on Thanksgiving Day two years later.
Fred was a real estate broker for over 40 years and was an adjunct professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga for over 20 years. He taught all courses related to real estate. Fred was a kind and loving man and always ready to lend a hand to those who needed it, until his disease prevented it.
Fred and Sheila moved to Solera in Beaumont 12 years ago. Fred leaves behind his wife Sheila, daughter Tracy, granddaughter Spencer (Bruce) and Hayley (Justin), children from a previous marriage Kevin and Katy and his sister Brenda (Kevin). He loved his family dearly.
No service will be held per Fred’s request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fred asked that everyone wear bright colors just like his Hawaiian shirts.
