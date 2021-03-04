Franz Altrichter, 94, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at his home in Cherry Valley.
He was born May 22, 1926 in Albern, Czechoslovakia to Martin and Agnes Altrichter.
Franz had been a resident of Cherry Valley for over 60 years.
He was an active member of the American-Bavarian Brass Band, a past president of the United German-American Club, and a member of St. Kateri Tekawitha Parish. He is preceded in death by his wife Theresia. He is survived by daughters Evelyn and Otto Sajfert of Cherry Valley, and Karen and Brian DeWitt of San Diego; four grandchildren: Paul Sajfert, Mark Sajfert, Alex DeWitt, and Kylie DeWitt.
A rosary is scheduled for March 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary Chapel,1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Kateri Tekawitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.
Commented