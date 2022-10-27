On Oct. 16, 2022, Franklin Fravell Johnson peacefully passed away with his beloved wife of 67 years and family by his side.
Johnson, lovingly known as “Grandpa Fravell,” was born in Harrison, Ark. in 1935 to John Russell and Madge Yvonne Johnson. He was the oldest of five siblings — Franklin, Ronald, Donald, Larry and Woody.
His family moved to Kansas City, Mo., where he attended school and met his high school sweetheart, Delorise Johnson. Among his many life accomplishments, Grandpa Fravell played track, lettered in football, and won the Teen Talent Dance Competition in 1954.
Other notable accomplishments of his were being in the Marine Reserves for four years after high school and he was a Master of the Royal Secret of the 32 degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite.
Fravell married the love of his life, Delorise Johnson, on April 8, 1955.
The newlyweds bought their first home in the city of Independence, Mo., where they had their two oldest children, Rhonda and Duane. Fravell liked to travel and moved his family to Inglewood, Calif., in 1959, and they had two more children, Kirk and Denny. They then moved to Hawthorne, Calif., where he raced quarter midget race cars with two of his children Duane and Kirk.
The family also lived in El Segundo, San Pedro and Torrance where Fravell owned Fravell’s Freeze Beef and Market, a local community market store, for almost three years until it burned down in 1973.
Grandpa Fravell would become a truck driver for 30 years, owning his own trucking business. He and his family finally settled in Banning when they moved in to care for his parents in 2001.
Fravell was a devoted father and grandfather who always enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He enjoyed coaching his children's and grandkids’ Little League teams in 1968 and 1980s. Some of his favorite hobbies included smoking his pipe, dancing, traveling and cheering for his favorite baseball team, the Anaheim Angels. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Madge Johnson and his younger brothers Ronald, Donald and Woody. He is survived by his loving wife Delorise "Mimi," children Rhonda, Duane, Kirk and Denny, younger brother Larry, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and family.
He will be missed dearly by all of his family.
Fravell will be honored with a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Iglesia Emmanuel, 906 N. Almond Way, Banning.
In his memory, his family requests donations be made to a familial GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/032641b2) to help assist his wife with costs.
