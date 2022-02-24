Frank was born on July 9, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and at Redland Community Hospital.
He served as a plumber in southern California for 50 years.
He leaves behind his wife Norma Wagner, children Frank Wagner II, siblings Ester Wagner-Cybula, Jimmy Wagner, Gary Wagner and Jake Wagner, grandchildren Jessica Wagner and Khrystle Noorwood, great-grandchildren Alieh Wagner, Kaileigh-Ann Noorwood and Damion Noorwood. Also several nieces and nephews.
His death proceeds his Daughter Barbara Wagner-Sherley, parents Walter Wagner and Muriel Wagner, siblings Gerald Wagner, Jeb Kerns, Mickey Wagner, Walter Wagner, Larry Wagner, Noel Wagner, Muriel Jones, Barbara Keggy, Marie Wagner, and Janet Murphy.
He will be truly missed by family and friends.
There will be a Mass celebrated for Frank on March 17, 2022 At 7 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W Nicolet St., Banning, CA 92220.
