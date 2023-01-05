Frank "Tato" Dominguez Valdivia was a caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. At the age of 80, he passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Trinidad Dominguez Valdivia Avila and Juan Valdivia on March 21, 1942, in Bradley, Calif. He later moved to Beaumont where he met his loving wife Laura Valdivia. Together they had four children: Elizabeth Garcia, Carolyn Patino, Frank Valdivia Jr. and Yolanda Henderson.
Frank worked for the city of Beaumont while going to college to pursue a career as an electrician and eventually worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He received his 50-year pin this year.
Frank loved watching true crime, the History channel, telling his grandchildren stories that often led to life advice. He also enjoyed watching Dodgers baseball and Rams football. Frank was an avid golfer and also enjoyed playing baseball with the Coyotes.
He was known for his willingness to help others, his honesty and his patience. He enjoyed cooking and making his phenomenal chili con carne, and using Tabasco sauce on almost every meal.
During his final years, he cared for his grandson Angelo who he referred to as his “Sidekick,” and he was cared for dearly by his wife.
Frank is predeceased by his mother Trinidad Dominguez Valdivia Avila, his father Juan Valdivia and his sister Beatrice Martinez.
He is survived by his wife Laura Valdivia; sisters Jessie Heredia, Juanita Flores, Cecilia Avila and Susie Cannady; and brothers Paul D. Avila and George Avila. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends and neighbors.
Frank was a longtime member of the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with a reception to follow at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.