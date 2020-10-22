Frank Simone passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 7, 2020.
Frank had a full and wonderful life.
He was born Oct. 29, 1935. He was married to his "love of his life," Marilyn (Lynn) for 60 years. His family was the most important thing to him and he was very proud of his children Lisa (Chris), Gina (Brian), Dana (Michael), and Lora (Frankie); and grandchildren Nicole, Patrick, Monica, Colin, Lindsey and Amber.
He found his calling in education and was a favorite teacher and principal. He spent most of his career in the Las Virgenes Unified School district and retired form the Morongo Valley Unified School District. His hobbies were golf, reading and travel.
In honor of Frank, please hug your loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 29, 2020 on Zoom.
