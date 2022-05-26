OBIT Wagner.tif

Frank D. Wagner was born on July 9, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and he passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Redlands Community Hospital.

Frank was a well-respected plumber for over 50 years. He was tough on the outside and soft on the inside. He could make anyone laugh.

He leaves behind his wife Norma Wagner; children Lisa Ann Wagner and Frank Wagner II; several siblings and grandchildren: Kevin Mercer, Khrystle Noorwood Mercer, Kimberlee Mercer, Jessica Wagner, Frank Wagner III and Alexis Johnson Wagner, Brani Martinez, and Steven Miranda; and great-grandchildren Isaiah Mercer, Adrianna Mercer, Kaileigh-Ann Noorwood, Damion Noorwood, Hannah Mercer, Brandon Lee, Jade Lee, Dimitri Lee, Levi Mercer, Alieh Wagner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Wagner-Sherley, parents Walter Wagner and Muriel Wagner, siblings Gerald Wagner, Jeb Kerns, Mickey Wagner, Walter Wagner, Larry Wagner, Noel Wagner, Muriel Jones, Barbara Keggy, Marie Wagner and Janet Murphy.

He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends.

The funeral was held in Banning on March 17.

Tags

More from this section

Dolores M. Telles

Dolores M. Telles

Our beautiful mother Dolores Telles, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Sun Lakes surrounded by friends and family.

Isabelle D. Bonaime

Isabelle D. Bonaime

Isabelle D. Bonaime (Robillard) passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home with four of her five children at her side.

Consuelo M. Mediano

Consuelo M. Mediano

Consuelo M. Mediano, age 92, passed away early in the morning of Monday, May 16, at her home, the house built for her by her husband of 60 years, Adolfo T. Mediano, whom she is now reunited with for eternity.

Frank D. Wagner

Frank D. Wagner

Frank D. Wagner was born on July 9, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and he passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Redlands Community Hospital.