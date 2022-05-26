Frank D. Wagner was born on July 9, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and he passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Redlands Community Hospital.
Frank was a well-respected plumber for over 50 years. He was tough on the outside and soft on the inside. He could make anyone laugh.
He leaves behind his wife Norma Wagner; children Lisa Ann Wagner and Frank Wagner II; several siblings and grandchildren: Kevin Mercer, Khrystle Noorwood Mercer, Kimberlee Mercer, Jessica Wagner, Frank Wagner III and Alexis Johnson Wagner, Brani Martinez, and Steven Miranda; and great-grandchildren Isaiah Mercer, Adrianna Mercer, Kaileigh-Ann Noorwood, Damion Noorwood, Hannah Mercer, Brandon Lee, Jade Lee, Dimitri Lee, Levi Mercer, Alieh Wagner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Wagner-Sherley, parents Walter Wagner and Muriel Wagner, siblings Gerald Wagner, Jeb Kerns, Mickey Wagner, Walter Wagner, Larry Wagner, Noel Wagner, Muriel Jones, Barbara Keggy, Marie Wagner and Janet Murphy.
He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral was held in Banning on March 17.
