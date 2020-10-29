Francis J. Bolthouse

Francis (Frank) J. Bolthouse, 87, of Banning passed away Oct. 21.
Francis was born Aug. 20, 1933 to Frank and Marian Bolthouse in New York.
He was a resident of Sun Lakes for 24 years.
Frank enjoyed golfing, RVing around the U.S., including Alaska and Canada.
He also loved ice cream and enjoyed his last bowl of chocolate and vanilla that Maria gave him the night before he passed.
Francis is survived by sister Lynn Enright of Rochester, N.Y. and sister Peggy Krauszer (Dave) of New Burn, N.C.; many nieces and nephews; caregiver Maria Nielsen (Svend Nielsen) and their grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Bolthouse family.
