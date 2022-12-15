Frances Vega Mendoza, a retired employee of the Beaumont Water District and lifelong resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving nieces and nephews.
Frances was born on Oct. 4, 1924, at Haskell Ranch in San Timoteo Canyon in Redlands,
Frances attended the San Timoteo Schoolhouse, and eventually graduated from Beaumont High School in 1941.
Following graduation she worked at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino as a secretary. After the war Frances was employed, for a short time at the Beaumont Laundry. Later, she worked for the Beaumont Water District and retired after 33 years.
Frances was a devoted member of the Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Santiago and Dolores V Mendoza of Beaumont; sister Lupe Mendoza of Ontario; brother Henry V Mendoza of Beaumont; sister Mary V Nelson of Beaumont; sister Carmen V Mendoza of Beaumont; and brother Phil Mendoza Sr., of Beaumont.
Frances enjoyed spending time outside gardening and pulling weeds, listening to music, and keeping busy doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She enjoyed keeping up with current events, and adding to a vast collection of photo albums and scrapbooks, and she loved talking about the "old times." Her favorite pastime was visiting with her many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
“Francis Mendoza, (our Aunt Penchies) you are greatly missed,” her family stated.
A rosary for Frances will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.
