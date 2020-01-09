Frances McIver, age 91 and 69-year resident of Banning, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born on March 7, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wis.
Frances was a school secretary.
Frances is survived by her sons Joseph McIver of Grand Terrace and Michael McIver of Moreno Valley; sister Angeline McIver of Florida; Joseph Quartana of Virginia; grandson Joseph McIver of Banning; great-grandson Bodi McIver of Banning; granddaughter Danielle (Travis) Page of Riverside; great-grandson Liam Page of Riverside; great-granddaughter Teagan Page of Riverside; grandson Michael McIver Jr. of Riverside.
Frances was preceded in death by her late husband Ralph McIver, who passed in August 2019.
A private memorial will take place where Frances will join her husband at Riverside National Cemetery.
