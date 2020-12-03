Ronald Joseph Klimczak, 72, passed away at his home at Highland Palms Healthcare Center in Highland on Oct. 14.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Stasia Klimczak of Gary, Ind. and his sister Christina Bauer of Highland.
He is survived by sisters Lorra Enriquez and husband Raul Enriquez (deceased) of Lowell Ind., Judith Watson and husband Charles Watson of Valparaiso, Ind., brother Robert Klimczak and wife Sue Anne Klimczak of Williamsburg, Va., nieces Kelly Evans and husband John Evans of Highland, Tracy Matcheson of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., nephew Craig Bauer and wife Elizabeth Bauer of Alexandria, Va., grand-nephew Derek Alcantar of Highland, and grand-nieces Christina Evans and Brittany Evans of Highland.
He was born March 25, 1948 and raised in Gary and attended Calumet High School.
He served with distinction during the Vietnam War, as a member of the Navy, serving on the USS Manatee from October 1968 to August 1971.
He was awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with three Bronze Stars, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60-device, and the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.
In 1971, after separating from the Navy he moved to California where he would remain working for Kmart as the manager of appliances.
His career includes several other retail positions as well as self-employment.
His last employment was with the Record Gazette in Banning.
Ron’s heart and soul were split between two passions. The love he had for his many canine companions, and a lifelong “hobby” of working on cars.
Ron had a dry but witty sense of humor and a laugh that would make anyone smile.
He will be greatly missed. His final resting place is Riverside National Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public services.
If you wish to recognize live or his service to our country, please make a donation to your local Veterans group or to your local animal shelter.
