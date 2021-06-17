July 19, 1941 - June 2, 2021
Florentino “Floyd“ Reyes went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 2, 2021.
He was surrounded by all of his family in Loma Linda hospital at the time of his passing.
Floyd was born in Los Angeles at General Hospital to parents Florentino Sr. and Trinidad Reyes on July 19, 1941.
He was one of five children. He had four siblings: Eleanor Reyes, Dolly Jean Reyes Aguas, Judy Marie Reyes Marquez, Shirley Ann Reyes Trigueros.
Floyd was proceeded in death by his parents Trinidad and Florentino, wife Florence Reyes, and siblings Ellie and Dolly.
Floyd owned and operated a landscape business in Los Angeles and Riverside counties before retiring.
Both he and Florence enjoyed spending time together and camping with their children and grandchildren.
A talented craftsman, Floyd built his own recreational vehicle and camped in America’s national parks and beaches.
He enjoyed garage and estate sales and acquired and extensive number of collectibles.
He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
He was at every family event he could possibly attend: birthdays, baptisms, graduations, sports events, and always found time to enjoy a meal with his family while bringing a great sense of humor.
As he often said, he married the love of his life on Jan. 26, 1966 in the city of Downey.
Florence and Floyd raised five children.
He was preceded in death by loving wife Florence; son Larry; daughters Linda and Lennie; and grandson Sean.
Daughter Mary Louise Lopez resides in Beaumont and son Alex Sanchez resides in Cherry Valley.
His grandchildren are Brenda Freeman, Jessica Aldaco, Christina Torres, Joefloyd Salazar, Alexander Sanchez, Dylan Archuleta, Kayla Sanchez, Marina Poteete. Floyd also has eight great-grandchildren.
The celebration of his life was held June 11, 2021 at the Mountain Avenue Baptist Church in Banning.
In lieu of flowers a donation of any dog supplies or Cesar’s wet dog food may be donated for his two surviving dogs.
Desert Lawn handled the final arrangements.
May Floyd enjoy his homecoming celebration in heaven.
