Florence M. Silvestri (Shilts), 85, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 in Menifee.
She was born June 26, 1936 in Hinton, Okla.
During her long life, Florence lived in a few different places: she lived in Oklahoma for 13 years, Washington for five years, Illinois for 37 years and California for 33 years.
While in California she lived in Banning for 30 years and Menifee for three.
Florence graduated from Central Kitsap High School and attended Harper College where she received her Certified Professional Secretary Certificate.
She worked as a secretary for General Electric for five years and United Airlines in Chicago for 15 years before retiring.
Florence was a Christian and attended Canyon Lake Community Church as well as Oak Valley Church.
She leaves behind a legacy of love and a heritage of faith.
She loved her family and God.
Florence will be missed dearly by her daughter Susan Silvestri of Canyon Country; sons Tony Silvestri of Simi Valley, Greg Silvestri of Mission Viejo and Ray Silvestri of Gurnee, Ill.; husband of three years Bob Shilts of Menifee; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and brother Joe Byam.
She is reunited in Heaven with her first husband of 55 years, Raymond Silvestri of Banning; parents Ruth and Charles Byam of Washington; and sisters Margie and Esther.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
There is a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church Family (Chapel) in Canyon Lake.
She will be buried privately at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, alongside her husband Raymond.
