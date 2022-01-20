Fidel Joe Ochoa passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, at the age of 82, with his family by his side, in Beaumont.
He was born in Arlington on Oct. 5, 1939.
Fidel spent his whole life in his beloved hometown of Beaumont, where he met the love of his life Francisca (Valdez).
They married in September of 1960 and had three children; Cynthia, Sandra, and Agnes.
Fidel was extremely gifted. He was skilled as a heavy equipment operator, welder, electrician, plumber, carpenter, mason, farmer, and truck driver.
In high school, he achieved All-CIF in football as a center, and in baseball as a catcher.
His 0.800 batting average led to an invitation to try out for the Dodger Franchise.
After high school, he attended Orange Coast College.
Fidel worked at Freeway Auto Parts, Baldi Brothers Bakery, and Beaumont Concrete Co., where he became a member of Operating Engineers Local 12 (40 years). He finished his working career with Morongo Band of Mission Indians in the Public Works Department.
Fidel loved his community and volunteered as a coach for Little League and Pony League baseball. He later became a member of the Beaumont City Council in 1970.
He was also a member of the Riverside County Sheriff Mounted Posse where he participated in many parades and rescue missions, and volunteered for R.E.A.R.S. Animal Rescue.
Fidel is preceded in death by his parents Agnes Peña and Raymond Ochoa, brother Ernest Ochoa, sister Delfina Juarez, and wife Francisca of 61 years.
He is survived by his daughters Cynthia (Cliff) Armstrong, Sandra Scott, and Agnes (Alan) Bisi. Grandchildren Adrian Mendoza, John (Danielle) Scott, Jacob Scott, Andrea (David) Rodriguez, and Brittany and Madison Bisi. Great-grandchildren Seth and Kaden Scott, and Jordy and Julianna Rodriguez. Brother Thomas (Sheila) Peña and sister Virginia Vega.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with rosary service starting at 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Gravesite service to follow the mass at Stewart Sunny Slope Cemetery, 40 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
Pallbearers: Thomas Peña, Alan Bisi, Adrian Mendoza, John Scott, Jacob Scott, Raymond Juarez; Honorary Pallbearer: Cliff Armstrong.
