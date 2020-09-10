Felicia "Sheesh" Marie McCafferty, 48, of Banning, passed away at San Gorgonio Memorial Park of Banning on Aug. 30.
Felicia was born on March 11, 1972 and was raised and lived all her life in Banning.
Felicia married her husband Clancy; they were together for 33 years.
She worked as a medical transcriber for 27 years.
She was a parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
She was the best Nana in the world.
Felicia is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Clancy McCafferty; sons Clancy McCafferty II and Keenan McCafferty; daughters Felicity McCafferty and Destiny McCafferty; parents Magdalene Sanchez and Miguel Sanchez; brothers Michael Sanchez and Erik Sanchez; daughter-in-law Ali McCafferty; six grandchildren of Banning; family members Natalie Rios, Alea Avila, as well as countless cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her niece Evangelina Ysiano; sister Theresa Sanchez; uncles Gabe Rios of Banning, and Robert Rios, Sr. of Oregon; grandparents Joe Rios, Sr. and Mary Rios, Miguel Sanchez and Eleanor Sanchez of Banning.
A Rosary will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary of Banning.
Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha of Beaumont at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park of Banning.
