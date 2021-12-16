Fayetta "Faye" Groves passed away Dec. 8, 2021 at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley at the age of 85.
Fayetta was born in Chicago, Dec. 13, 1935.
She is survived by three daughters Pam Topper, Carrie Rios and Stacey Groves.
She had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Fayetta has been a resident of Beaumont For 49 years.
She was retired after working for General Telephone as a costumer representative for 25 years.
She was a wonderful loving and caring mother and loved her grandchildren dearly.
She will definitely be missed by all.
Funeral services are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.