Fannie Estelle Bailey passed away Sept. 14, 2021 of natural causes at her home surrounded by family. She was 97.

Fannie was the eldest daughter of nine siblings. She had six brothers and two sisters.

She was a resident of Beaumont since 2016. She also lived in Loma Linda, Buffalo, N.Y. and Huntsville, Ala.

She was employed by the State University of New York College at Buffalo for Nursing. She was a member of the Cathedral of Praise International Ministries in San Bernardino and St. John’s Baptist in Buffalo, N.Y.

Fannie enjoyed fashion, merchandising and retail.

Fannie is survived by her children, Bonita Hampton of Oswego, N.Y., Vivian Wallace Jemison of Beaumont, Harold Wallace of Niagara Falls, N.Y., James Bolden of the Southern California area, Richard Bailey and John Bailey, Jr. of San Francisco.

She is preceded in death by husband Wm. Bailey, Sr. of Dayton, Ohio; daughter Rowena Hampton Allen of Buffalo; and son Walter Hampton, Jr. of Beaumont.

A visitation will be held Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.

