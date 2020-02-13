Everett Otto Braden died Feb. 8 at his home in Cherry Valley. He was 81.
Everett was born in Pomona on July 28, 1938. He served in the Navy, where he earned his GED. Everett was in food sales for more than 30 years and owner of Operator Carpet Clean for 10 years. He has lived in Riverside for 10 years, Yucaipa for 20 years and Cherry Valley for 31 years.
Everett married Darlene in Las Vegas and they have been married for 61 years.
Everett belonged to Highland Springs men golf, where he also served on the board.
Everett is survived by his wife Darlene Braden of Cherry Valley; sons Russell Braden of Cherry Valley, Terry Braden of Cherry Valley and Darren Braden of Boise, Idaho; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mom Marcella Braden of Riverside; dad Everett Braden of Riverside; and dad Patricia Darby of Sacramento.
