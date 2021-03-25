Evelyn D. Foster

Evelyn Delores Alvarado Foster, 94, of Downey passed away March 3, 2021 at The Commons at St. Anthony in Auburn, N.Y. She was born Oct. 23, 1926, the daughter of Anthony and Amanda Alvarado. She worked for 10 years in chemical supply sales.
Evelyn was an avid golfer and belonged to the Rio Hondo Club, Candlewood Golf Club and the Sun Lakes Golf Club. She was named Club Champion many times, had three hole-in-ones in her lifetime, but was most proud of her five Eagles. She also enjoyed tennis, bridge and especially watching and coaching her daughter Diane’s show horses. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred M. Foster in 2010. She is survived by daughters Devereaux Hayden and husband Stephen of Ellensburg, Wash. and Diane Ventre and husband Martin of Manlius, N.Y.; sisters Irene Kohlenburger of Fullerton and Betty Linton of San Diego; brother Phil Alvarado of Phoenix; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. A graveside service at Manlius Village Cemetery will be announced.
Commented