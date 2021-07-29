Evelyn Ann Olson spent her last days on Earth talking to her three children, checking to make sure everyone was okay. Only then, in the early morning of July 2, 2021 did she sign for good into God's grace.
Evelyn was born on Feb. 8, 1931, the second of five children to William and Edna Salley in Benton, Ark.
She spent her childhood surrounded by extended family in Benton. In 1947 she moved with her parents to Beaumont. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at the Beaumont Rexall Drugstore and later graduated from Beaumont High School in 1949. She briefly studied psychology at Riverside Community College before her marriage to James Olson in 1953.
A child of depression, hard work and frugality were second nature to Evelyn. She worked as a waitress at the Oasis Café in Beaumont while her children were young. She later segued into a career in banking, working 30 years at Lloyd's bank while taking a side gig as a waitress at Jimmy's Mexican Restaurant.
Evelyn was a tireless volunteer at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.
She opened up her home to many family members, and even more of her children's friends. Her dinner table always held room for extras that affectionately called her mom.
She loved to play bingo with her mother, Edna and her sister Agnes. She enjoyed simple, down-home food and a hot cup of black coffee.
She was predeceased by her husband James; father William; mother Edna; sister Virginia; and niece Sheri.
Evelyn is survived by her children Kristin Olson Lieberman (Mark) of Corvallis, Ore.; James Olson (Belinda) of Murrieta; Karen Olson Thompson (Mike) of Beaumont; grandchildren Ashley Starr (Mike), Nicole Prusa (Jacob), Timothy Dowden (Jonalle), Lacy Villalobos (Armando), Lexi Olson, Jordan Olson, Ellis Liebermman and Joshua Lieberman; great-grandchildren Gwendolyn, Sydney, Cambria, Charlotte, and Isla; brothers Curt Salley of Beaumont and Jack Salley of Mesa, Ariz.; and sister Agnes Tyler of Palm Springs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Evelyn will be held on Sep. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.
