Evangeline Mae Johnson passed away July 20, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 80.
She was born Oct. 7, 1940 in Java, S.D.
Evangeline worked as a GTE and Verizon operator, where she worked for 20 years as a landline operator and 10 years as a supervisor.
She retired after 30 years.
She was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers fan.
Evangeline followed Christian beliefs.
She was a beloved mother of four. She was the most sincere, honest, genuine, caring person that anyone could have met.
She was always quick with a smile. You will shine forever in our hearts as you shined here on earth.
Evangeline will be missed dearly by her sons Casey Arnette of Banning and Duane Manharth of Florida; daughters Teresa Giordono of Florida and Candy Wright of Rancho Cucamonga; and eight grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Tom Arnette of Pomona and her second husband Hugh Johnson of Banning.
Commented