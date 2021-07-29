Obit-Evangeline Johnson (Wiefels).tif

Evangeline Mae Johnson passed away July 20, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 80.

She was born Oct. 7, 1940 in Java, S.D.

Evangeline worked as a GTE and Verizon operator, where she worked for 20 years as a landline operator and 10 years as a supervisor.

She retired after 30 years.

She was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Evangeline followed Christian beliefs.

She was a beloved mother of four. She was the most sincere, honest, genuine, caring person that anyone could have met.

She was always quick with a smile. You will shine forever in our hearts as you shined here on earth.

Evangeline will be missed dearly by her sons Casey Arnette of Banning and Duane Manharth of Florida; daughters Teresa Giordono of Florida and Candy Wright of Rancho Cucamonga; and eight grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Tom Arnette of Pomona and her second husband Hugh Johnson of Banning.

